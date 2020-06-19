1450 First Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Upper East Side!!! E 70s & First Avenue***Few minutes away from Q.4.5.6 trains & crosstown/uptown/downtown buses!Sun Drenched Queen size true 1 bedroomSpacious Sun Filled living room facing beautiful backyard, gets tons of natural sun-lightQueen size bedroom with deep large closet, separate windowed kitchen with updated appliances, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, windowed full marble bathroom.Clean very well maintained building with 24 Hour Live-In Super. Heat , water & Cooking Gas included in the rent. Laundromat is half a block away, cleaners drop off/pickup service cross the street !Amazing location, surrounded by many amazing restaurants,bars,cafes,shops,super markets,gyms,parks,night-life. Upper East Side has a lot to offer!I have a virtual video on an upon requestI HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS*Broker Fee Apply!