Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

1450 First Avenue

1450 1st Avenue · (212) 937-8500
Location

1450 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16RN · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Upper East Side!!! E 70s & First Avenue***Few minutes away from Q.4.5.6 trains & crosstown/uptown/downtown buses!Sun Drenched Queen size true 1 bedroomSpacious Sun Filled living room facing beautiful backyard, gets tons of natural sun-lightQueen size bedroom with deep large closet, separate windowed kitchen with updated appliances, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, windowed full marble bathroom.Clean very well maintained building with 24 Hour Live-In Super. Heat , water & Cooking Gas included in the rent. Laundromat is half a block away, cleaners drop off/pickup service cross the street !Amazing location, surrounded by many amazing restaurants,bars,cafes,shops,super markets,gyms,parks,night-life. Upper East Side has a lot to offer!I have a virtual video on an upon requestI HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS*Broker Fee Apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 First Avenue have any available units?
1450 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1450 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1450 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1450 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1450 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1450 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1450 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
