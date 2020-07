Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing deal for the true UWS two bedroom apartment with Balcony. Located on a beautiful tree lined block in the center of it in a well kept townhouse building. This apartment features a large living a dining are with high ceilings, separate kitchen, and bedroom on opposite sides of the apartment. Each bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed. Basement laundry. Pets Case by case.



****** Pictures from previous tenants Occupancy **********