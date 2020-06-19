145 East 48th Street

Amenities

Extra-large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment featuring a unique floor thru layout. Sitting high on the eastern corner of the building, the home has amazing light and three exposures. A perfect 1br for entertaining with enough space for a proper dining room set and full sized furniture. Two walls of windows make the home feel even more spacious. The master bedroom is full size and will easily accommodate a king sized bed and much more. Northern and eastern exposures are showcased in the bedroom. There is also an en-suite bathroom with a window and a powder-room located in the entry foyer. Both bathrooms are nicely appointed with travertine marble. A windowed Galley kitchen with a pass thru completes the package. Centrally located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan the Cosmopolitan Condo is one of the most desirable buildings in the neighborhood. A full service building whose mission is to cater to your every need. Amenities include: Concierge, doorman, laundry in building, roof deck. The building is located close to all major transportation, Fifth Avenue boutiques, Theatre District, Grand Central Station and Grand Central Markets for excellent gourmet shopping. (No Pets Please)