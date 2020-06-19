All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

145 East 48th Street

145 East 48th Street · (212) 937-1995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20F · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
concierge
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Extra-large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment featuring a unique floor thru layout. Sitting high on the eastern corner of the building, the home has amazing light and three exposures. A perfect 1br for entertaining with enough space for a proper dining room set and full sized furniture. Two walls of windows make the home feel even more spacious. The master bedroom is full size and will easily accommodate a king sized bed and much more. Northern and eastern exposures are showcased in the bedroom. There is also an en-suite bathroom with a window and a powder-room located in the entry foyer. Both bathrooms are nicely appointed with travertine marble. A windowed Galley kitchen with a pass thru completes the package. Centrally located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan the Cosmopolitan Condo is one of the most desirable buildings in the neighborhood. A full service building whose mission is to cater to your every need. Amenities include: Concierge, doorman, laundry in building, roof deck. The building is located close to all major transportation, Fifth Avenue boutiques, Theatre District, Grand Central Station and Grand Central Markets for excellent gourmet shopping. (No Pets Please)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 East 48th Street have any available units?
145 East 48th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 East 48th Street have?
Some of 145 East 48th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 East 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 East 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 145 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 145 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
