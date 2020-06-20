145 EAST 16TH STREET

Amenities

*******RENTED******1 MONTH FREE** Beautiful 2BR in the Gramercy WITH PRIVATE TERRACE***. FULLY RENOVATED TERRACE! Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 BATHS apartment available in luxurious doorman & elevator building! This apartment is on a high floor and is only 2 blocks from Union Square-- close to the 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, and R subway lines. An incredibly convenient location Union Sq., NYU, New , Greenwich Village, Flatiron District, best gyms, boutiques, nightlife, dining, and transportation!!! Gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble bathroom. HUGE windows that allow tons of light! Bright and king size bedrooms and multiple large closets allow for plenty of storage! Hardwood floors throughout. Full A/C & Heat Laundry facilities & live-in super & Verizon FiOS available!