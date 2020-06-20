All apartments in New York
145 EAST 16TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

145 EAST 16TH STREET

145 East 16th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 East 16th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
*******RENTED******1 MONTH FREE** Beautiful 2BR in the Gramercy WITH PRIVATE TERRACE***. FULLY RENOVATED TERRACE! Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 BATHS apartment available in luxurious doorman & elevator building! This apartment is on a high floor and is only 2 blocks from Union Square-- close to the 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, and R subway lines. An incredibly convenient location Union Sq., NYU, New , Greenwich Village, Flatiron District, best gyms, boutiques, nightlife, dining, and transportation!!! Gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble bathroom. HUGE windows that allow tons of light! Bright and king size bedrooms and multiple large closets allow for plenty of storage! Hardwood floors throughout. Full A/C & Heat Laundry facilities & live-in super & Verizon FiOS available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have any available units?
145 EAST 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have?
Some of 145 EAST 16TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 EAST 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
145 EAST 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 EAST 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 145 EAST 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 EAST 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
