Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

RARE STUDIO WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO AT THE ROLLINS! THIS IS LEASE ASSUMPTION UNTIL DEC 31 2020.



FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE - CAN BE INCLUDED WITH UNIT



Life's never far from your doorstep in Manhattan, but at The Rollins, it's closer than ever. Imagine living in a place where diverse shops, eateries, parks, entertainment, and cultural attractions are all just an elevator ride away. At The Rollins, located at 145 Clinton Street, residents will be among the first renters to move into the highly anticipated Essex Crossing development, seamlessly fitting in with the essence of the Lower East Side.



Renters can look forward to residences that include white oak flooring, double pane windows, quartz countertops, European stainless-steel appliances, Grohe bathroom fixtures, and Bosch washers and dryers. Residents will also have the convenient access just downstairs to Trader Joe's and Target, which are now open in building's retail spac.