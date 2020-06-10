All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

145 Clinton Street

145 Clinton St · (212) 688-1000 ext. 541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-H · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
RARE STUDIO WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO AT THE ROLLINS! THIS IS LEASE ASSUMPTION UNTIL DEC 31 2020.

FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE - CAN BE INCLUDED WITH UNIT

Life's never far from your doorstep in Manhattan, but at The Rollins, it's closer than ever. Imagine living in a place where diverse shops, eateries, parks, entertainment, and cultural attractions are all just an elevator ride away. At The Rollins, located at 145 Clinton Street, residents will be among the first renters to move into the highly anticipated Essex Crossing development, seamlessly fitting in with the essence of the Lower East Side.

Renters can look forward to residences that include white oak flooring, double pane windows, quartz countertops, European stainless-steel appliances, Grohe bathroom fixtures, and Bosch washers and dryers. Residents will also have the convenient access just downstairs to Trader Joe's and Target, which are now open in building's retail spac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Clinton Street have any available units?
145 Clinton Street has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Clinton Street have?
Some of 145 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 145 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 145 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
