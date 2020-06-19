144 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Residence 12F is a gut renovated one bedroom with a private balcony. This great apartment has a separate dining area, brand new kitchen and bathroom. This north facing home has 4 large windows and plenty of storage. The bedroom is quite spacious with 2 large closets and more than comfortably fits king bed, not to mention Empire State Building views.



Conveniently located on 23rd street with access to major subway lines (1, F and M, E and C, R and W), Path train, and bus lines steps away. Some of the nearby grocery stores include Westside Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fairway. Gyms and fitness studios include Rumble, Crunch, Peloton, Orange Theory and many others. Parking available on street and in public garage in adjacent building. Available for June 15th.