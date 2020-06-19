All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

144 West 23rd Street

144 W 23rd St · (646) 387-6606
Location

144 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-F · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Residence 12F is a gut renovated one bedroom with a private balcony. This great apartment has a separate dining area, brand new kitchen and bathroom. This north facing home has 4 large windows and plenty of storage. The bedroom is quite spacious with 2 large closets and more than comfortably fits king bed, not to mention Empire State Building views.

Conveniently located on 23rd street with access to major subway lines (1, F and M, E and C, R and W), Path train, and bus lines steps away. Some of the nearby grocery stores include Westside Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fairway. Gyms and fitness studios include Rumble, Crunch, Peloton, Orange Theory and many others. Parking available on street and in public garage in adjacent building. Available for June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West 23rd Street have any available units?
144 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 144 West 23rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 144 West 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 West 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 144 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 144 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
