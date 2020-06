Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This charming Gramercy Park prewar building with a variety of apartments featuring brand new kitchens, exposed brick walls extra high ceilings. A standout among Gramercy rentals. Featuring an elevator, laundry room and a live-in super. Pets allowed as well. Around the corner from the actual Gramercy Park, dozens of restaurants and prime shopping. One block to the 6 train and 2 blocks from the N & R trains.