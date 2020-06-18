All apartments in New York
142 West 83rd Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

142 West 83rd Street

142 West 83rd Street · (917) 731-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Prime Upper west side location - Exquisite open island kitchen with all new Stainless-Steel appliances and white granite counter tops- Dishwasher and microwave included in the kitchen - Large marble bath with tub- Washer and dryer in unit- Two King size bedrooms - Closet in each bedroom- Exposed brick in living room and bedrooms - Great natural lighting- High ceilings- Beautiful wood floors- Heat and hot water included - Very clean walk up building, common areas are renovated- Live in super - Pets allowed on a case by case basisMinutes walk to the 1, B, C, AClose to Central Park, Shopping on Columbus and all The City has to offer!Contact Andreas Kambanis today for a priavte viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com Bouklis194364

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 West 83rd Street have any available units?
142 West 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 142 West 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 West 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 142 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 West 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 142 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 142 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 West 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
