142 West 83rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Prime Upper west side location - Exquisite open island kitchen with all new Stainless-Steel appliances and white granite counter tops- Dishwasher and microwave included in the kitchen - Large marble bath with tub- Washer and dryer in unit- Two King size bedrooms - Closet in each bedroom- Exposed brick in living room and bedrooms - Great natural lighting- High ceilings- Beautiful wood floors- Heat and hot water included - Very clean walk up building, common areas are renovated- Live in super - Pets allowed on a case by case basisMinutes walk to the 1, B, C, AClose to Central Park, Shopping on Columbus and all The City has to offer!Contact Andreas Kambanis today for a priavte viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com Bouklis194364