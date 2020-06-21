1412 Madison Ave.

Amenities

Massive beautifully renovated floor-through apartment just steps to Central Park! Only one flight up in this beautifully maintained quintessential Upper East Side walk-up.Spacious and sun drenched front bedroom faces Madison Avenue. Common area comfortably fits living and dining space. Use the middle room for your own library, study, home office or even a 2nd bedroom.Impeccably renovated kitchen includes marble countertops with breakfast bar and high end stainless steel refrigerator and range. Classic subway tiled bathroom.Don't miss this opportunity to make this fantastic Upper East Side gem your own! anchornyc1140016