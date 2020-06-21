All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:00 PM

1412 Madison Ave.

1412 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Massive beautifully renovated floor-through apartment just steps to Central Park! Only one flight up in this beautifully maintained quintessential Upper East Side walk-up.Spacious and sun drenched front bedroom faces Madison Avenue. Common area comfortably fits living and dining space. Use the middle room for your own library, study, home office or even a 2nd bedroom.Impeccably renovated kitchen includes marble countertops with breakfast bar and high end stainless steel refrigerator and range. Classic subway tiled bathroom.Don't miss this opportunity to make this fantastic Upper East Side gem your own! anchornyc1140016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Madison Ave. have any available units?
1412 Madison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Madison Ave. have?
Some of 1412 Madison Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Madison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Madison Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Madison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1412 Madison Ave. offer parking?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Madison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Madison Ave. have a pool?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Madison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Madison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Madison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
