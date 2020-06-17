141 east 56th st

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

WOW!! NO FEE and PETS OK!! Live right in the middle of midtown at east 56th and Lexington! This is a beautiful studio apartment with tons of lovely, bright windows! I like the little step up into the separate kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher! This apartment has a cute and spacious foyer area with closet! The grey marbe bath features pedestal sink and full bath tub! Marvelous! The building has a 24- hour doorman, laundry, and a live in super. The E, M, F, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, and R subway lines are all within walking distance This is a no fee deal, and boy are those rare at the height of the summer rental frenxy, so don't delay call today for an immediate showing!!