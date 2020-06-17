141 east 56th st

Amenities
WOW!! NO FEE and PETS OK!! Live right in the middle of midtown at east 56th and Lexington! This is a beautiful studio apartment with tons of lovely, bright windows! I like the little step up into the separate kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher! This apartment has a cute and spacious foyer area with closet! The grey marbe bath features pedestal sink and full bath tub! Marvelous! The building has a 24- hour doorman, laundry, and a live in super. The E, M, F, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, and R subway lines are all within walking distance This is a no fee deal, and boy are those rare at the height of the summer rental frenxy, so don't delay call today for an immediate showing!!