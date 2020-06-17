All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 east 56th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 east 56th st
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

141 east 56th st

141 East 56th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
WOW!! NO FEE and PETS OK!! Live right in the middle of midtown at east 56th and Lexington! This is a beautiful studio apartment with tons of lovely, bright windows! I like the little step up into the separate kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher! This apartment has a cute and spacious foyer area with closet! The grey marbe bath features pedestal sink and full bath tub! Marvelous! The building has a 24- hour doorman, laundry, and a live in super. The E, M, F, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, and R subway lines are all within walking distance This is a no fee deal, and boy are those rare at the height of the summer rental frenxy, so don't delay call today for an immediate showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 east 56th st have any available units?
141 east 56th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 east 56th st have?
Some of 141 east 56th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 east 56th st currently offering any rent specials?
141 east 56th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 east 56th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 east 56th st is pet friendly.
Does 141 east 56th st offer parking?
No, 141 east 56th st does not offer parking.
Does 141 east 56th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 east 56th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 east 56th st have a pool?
No, 141 east 56th st does not have a pool.
Does 141 east 56th st have accessible units?
No, 141 east 56th st does not have accessible units.
Does 141 east 56th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 east 56th st has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 141 east 56th st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity