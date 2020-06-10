All apartments in New York
140 West 130th Street

140 West 130th Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

140 West 130th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
new construction
Harlem deal!!!Amazing large and new Condo Finishes Floor Through 2/Br apartment with Balcony and Washer & Dryer Hookup!DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!! NO BROKER FEE!!!Apartment featured:hardwood floors, marble bathroom, large two bedrooms with Balcony, W&D hookup, large closet space, high ceilings, chef kitchen with full s.s appliances and granite counter top, central a/c, virtual doorman, recessed lighting, X-bright apartment with South and North exposures, large living room, open city view.Well maintain new construction walk up building, roof access, super on site.Pets OK.For more info plz contact Bar Property Manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 130th Street have any available units?
140 West 130th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 130th Street have?
Some of 140 West 130th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 130th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 130th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 West 130th Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 West 130th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 130th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 130th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
