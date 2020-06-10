140 West 130th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman new construction

Harlem deal!!!Amazing large and new Condo Finishes Floor Through 2/Br apartment with Balcony and Washer & Dryer Hookup!DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!! NO BROKER FEE!!!Apartment featured:hardwood floors, marble bathroom, large two bedrooms with Balcony, W&D hookup, large closet space, high ceilings, chef kitchen with full s.s appliances and granite counter top, central a/c, virtual doorman, recessed lighting, X-bright apartment with South and North exposures, large living room, open city view.Well maintain new construction walk up building, roof access, super on site.Pets OK.For more info plz contact Bar Property Manager