140 East 56th Street

Paris in New York! Incredible WRAP TERRACE winds around this beautiful PENTHOUSE one bedroom with den/HOME OFFICE. With three exposures, this light filled, beautifully RENOVATED space has open city views from every room. Featuring an oversized living room/dining room, windowed kitchen, amazing walk-in closets and sprawling layout, this top floor condo is a special find. Lovely staff, full service building on prime midtown block, has high speed verizon fios, large central laundry, bike room, storage and adjacent garage. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. No pets please.