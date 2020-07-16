All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

140 East 56th Street

140 East 56th Street · (212) 759-3315
Location

140 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PHA · Avail. now

$4,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Paris in New York! Incredible WRAP TERRACE winds around this beautiful PENTHOUSE one bedroom with den/HOME OFFICE. With three exposures, this light filled, beautifully RENOVATED space has open city views from every room. Featuring an oversized living room/dining room, windowed kitchen, amazing walk-in closets and sprawling layout, this top floor condo is a special find. Lovely staff, full service building on prime midtown block, has high speed verizon fios, large central laundry, bike room, storage and adjacent garage. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 East 56th Street have any available units?
140 East 56th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 East 56th Street have?
Some of 140 East 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 East 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 East 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 East 56th Street offers parking.
Does 140 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 East 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 140 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 East 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
