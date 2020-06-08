All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

139 West 82nd Street

139 West 82nd Street · (917) 226-7448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Prewar Upper West Side Gem. This newly gut renovated, spacious 1 bedroom is the perfect UWS home. The unit boasts a welcoming entry foyer, vast living space and oversized eat-in kitchen all nestled in a beautiful prewar full-service building. 139 West 82nd Street contains a recently renovated central laundry facility and stunning landscaped roof deck with sweeping New York City views. SPONSOR UNIT - NO BOARD APPROVAL.,Prewar Upper West Side Gem! SPONSOR UNIT - NO BOARD APPROVAL. This brand new, gut renovated, and never lived in unit is ready for immediate occupancy. The unit boasts a welcoming entry foyer, vast living space and a oversized eat-in kitchen with new appliances all in a beautiful full service building. Nothing was overlooked on this renovation, come see for yourself today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 West 82nd Street have any available units?
139 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 139 West 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 West 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 139 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 139 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 139 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 139 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 West 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
