Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated doorman

Prewar Upper West Side Gem. This newly gut renovated, spacious 1 bedroom is the perfect UWS home. The unit boasts a welcoming entry foyer, vast living space and oversized eat-in kitchen all nestled in a beautiful prewar full-service building. 139 West 82nd Street contains a recently renovated central laundry facility and stunning landscaped roof deck with sweeping New York City views. SPONSOR UNIT - NO BOARD APPROVAL.