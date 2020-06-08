139 West 123rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous Renovated 2 BR home with High-end Modern Finishes right in Prime Central Harlem with your very own private terrace!!



- Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counters, Modern Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Dishwasher and Microwave included!

- Spacious Bedrooms easily fit Queen / Full-size beds

- Beautiful Decor Exposed Brick, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors

- Tall windows allowing in tons of Sunlight

- Built-in Surround Sound Speakers!!!

- Modern Bathroom

- Central AC

- Roof Deck access with Grill and Beautiful City Views!!

- Laundry in the building!



Steps from the 2 and 3 trains and a short walk to the A,B,C,D lines!!

Excellent location right by all the wonderful restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops on 125th!

Just minutes to Whole Foods!!