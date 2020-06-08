139 West 123rd Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Renovated 2 BR home with High-end Modern Finishes right in Prime Central Harlem with your very own private terrace!!
- Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counters, Modern Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Dishwasher and Microwave included!
- Spacious Bedrooms easily fit Queen / Full-size beds
- Beautiful Decor Exposed Brick, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors
- Tall windows allowing in tons of Sunlight
- Built-in Surround Sound Speakers!!!
- Modern Bathroom
- Central AC
- Roof Deck access with Grill and Beautiful City Views!!
- Laundry in the building!
Steps from the 2 and 3 trains and a short walk to the A,B,C,D lines!!
Excellent location right by all the wonderful restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops on 125th!
Just minutes to Whole Foods!!