Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

139 West 123rd Street

139 West 123rd Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Renovated 2 BR home with High-end Modern Finishes right in Prime Central Harlem with your very own private terrace!!

- Stunning Kitchen with Granite Counters, Modern Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Dishwasher and Microwave included!
- Spacious Bedrooms easily fit Queen / Full-size beds
- Beautiful Decor Exposed Brick, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors
- Tall windows allowing in tons of Sunlight
- Built-in Surround Sound Speakers!!!
- Modern Bathroom
- Central AC
- Roof Deck access with Grill and Beautiful City Views!!
- Laundry in the building!

Steps from the 2 and 3 trains and a short walk to the A,B,C,D lines!!
Excellent location right by all the wonderful restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops on 125th!
Just minutes to Whole Foods!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 West 123rd Street have any available units?
139 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 139 West 123rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 West 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 139 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 139 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 139 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 139 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
