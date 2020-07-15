All apartments in New York
138 West 87th Street
138 West 87th Street

138 West 87th Street · (917) 935-8140
138 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

cats allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
recently renovated
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! Welcome home to this charming one bedroom apartment in the gorgeous Upper West Side. Live in style in this pin-drop quiet, historic brownstone apartment. Featuring soaring ceilings, a lovely renovated kitchen with butcher block countertops, oversized windows with Southern exposures, and custom California closets. Cozy up next to your fully functioning wood burning fireplace! Located on lovely tree lined street near the 1 and the B/C trains as well as world class dining, shopping, Central Park, Equinox, and the Natural History Museum. Everything the Upper West Side has to offer!*22 month lease required. Listing offered with a few furnishings, inquire for more info! Please note, cats only, no dogs.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 138 West 87th Street have any available units?
138 West 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 138 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 West 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 West 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 138 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 West 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 West 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
