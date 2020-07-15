138 West 87th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Welcome home to this charming one bedroom apartment in the gorgeous Upper West Side. Live in style in this pin-drop quiet, historic brownstone apartment. Featuring soaring ceilings, a lovely renovated kitchen with butcher block countertops, oversized windows with Southern exposures, and custom California closets. Cozy up next to your fully functioning wood burning fireplace! Located on lovely tree lined street near the 1 and the B/C trains as well as world class dining, shopping, Central Park, Equinox, and the Natural History Museum. Everything the Upper West Side has to offer!*22 month lease required. Listing offered with a few furnishings, inquire for more info! Please note, cats only, no dogs.