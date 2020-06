Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated Townhouse one bedroom in the heart of the UWS. Located in a well kept building this apartment is just a short two light walk up. This apartment feats 10ft ceilings through our with three oversized windows, deco fireplace, and a large living and dining area. The kitchen is a good size for a townhouse with modern appliances and plenty of storage. The bedroom can easily fit a queen or king size bed with plenty of room for additional furniture and features two large closets and bonus storage loft. Pets allowed.