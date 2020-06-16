136 W 75th St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

136 West 75th Street, Apartment 1B - between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue



KING SIZE 1 BEDROOM - MASSIVE LIVING ROOM LAYOUT - LAUNDRY IN BUILDING - PRIME UWS LOCATION!



Apartment Details:

-Foyer Hallway Entrance

-King Size Bedroom with Windows and Closet Space

-Massive Living Room Layout with North Facing Windows and Closet Space

-Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Room for Dining Table

-Renovated Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space

-Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Glass Door Stall Shower, Bench and Sink.

-Hardwood Floors

-Exposed Brick

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

-Great Closet Space



Building Details:

-Well Maintained Elevator Co-Op Building

-Laundry in Building

-Bike Room

-Live-In Super

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Transportation: B, C, 1, 2, 3