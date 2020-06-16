136 W 75th St

Amenities
136 West 75th Street, Apartment 1B - between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue
KING SIZE 1 BEDROOM - MASSIVE LIVING ROOM LAYOUT - LAUNDRY IN BUILDING - PRIME UWS LOCATION!
Apartment Details:
-Foyer Hallway Entrance
-King Size Bedroom with Windows and Closet Space
-Massive Living Room Layout with North Facing Windows and Closet Space
-Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Room for Dining Table
-Renovated Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space
-Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Glass Door Stall Shower, Bench and Sink.
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Great Closet Space
Building Details:
-Well Maintained Elevator Co-Op Building
-Laundry in Building
-Bike Room
-Live-In Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Transportation: B, C, 1, 2, 3