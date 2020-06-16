All apartments in New York
Find more places like 136 W 75th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
136 W 75th St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

136 W 75th St

136 West 75th Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

136 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
136 West 75th Street, Apartment 1B - between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue

KING SIZE 1 BEDROOM - MASSIVE LIVING ROOM LAYOUT - LAUNDRY IN BUILDING - PRIME UWS LOCATION!

Apartment Details:
-Foyer Hallway Entrance
-King Size Bedroom with Windows and Closet Space
-Massive Living Room Layout with North Facing Windows and Closet Space
-Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Room for Dining Table
-Renovated Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space
-Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Glass Door Stall Shower, Bench and Sink.
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Great Closet Space

Building Details:
-Well Maintained Elevator Co-Op Building
-Laundry in Building
-Bike Room
-Live-In Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Transportation: B, C, 1, 2, 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 W 75th St have any available units?
136 W 75th St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 W 75th St have?
Some of 136 W 75th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 W 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
136 W 75th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 W 75th St pet-friendly?
No, 136 W 75th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 136 W 75th St offer parking?
No, 136 W 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 136 W 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 W 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 W 75th St have a pool?
No, 136 W 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 136 W 75th St have accessible units?
No, 136 W 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 136 W 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 W 75th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 136 W 75th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity