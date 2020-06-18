All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

135 East 17th Street

135 East 17th Street · (929) 351-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Description
15% Broker Fee & Credit Check Required!

Amenities:
Elevator, Laundry, Subway, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Renovated

Description:
Biggest & Best Priced Gramercy 1 Bed * Irving Place * Elevator * Laundry
An exceptional opportunity awaits you in prime Gramercy Park. Located off of beautiful Irving place and 17th street in an immaculate pre-war building featuring an elevator, laundry room, and live-in super. Live conveniently close to Union Square Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Gramercy Park, excellent restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes. The apartment features a huge open living area with a large window. South facing unit! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge breakfast bar, pantry cabinet, dishwasher, and microwave. A sizeable king-size bedroom. Five closets total throughout this home and a marble-tiled bathroom.

Call or text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644
Features & Amenities
Featured
Elevator
Laundry In Building
Storage Facility
Cats Allowed
Dogs Allowed
Laundry
Subway
Dishwasher
Granite Kitchen
Hardwood
High Ceilings
Light
Marble Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 East 17th Street have any available units?
135 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 East 17th Street have?
Some of 135 East 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 135 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 135 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 East 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
