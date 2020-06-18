135 East 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Description

15% Broker Fee & Credit Check Required!



Amenities:

Elevator, Laundry, Subway, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Renovated



Description:

Biggest & Best Priced Gramercy 1 Bed * Irving Place * Elevator * Laundry

An exceptional opportunity awaits you in prime Gramercy Park. Located off of beautiful Irving place and 17th street in an immaculate pre-war building featuring an elevator, laundry room, and live-in super. Live conveniently close to Union Square Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Gramercy Park, excellent restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes. The apartment features a huge open living area with a large window. South facing unit! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge breakfast bar, pantry cabinet, dishwasher, and microwave. A sizeable king-size bedroom. Five closets total throughout this home and a marble-tiled bathroom.



Call or text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644

Features & Amenities

Featured

Elevator

Laundry In Building

Storage Facility

Cats Allowed

Dogs Allowed

Laundry

Subway

Dishwasher

Granite Kitchen

Hardwood

High Ceilings

Light

Marble Bath