135 East 17th Street

15% Broker Fee & Credit Check Required!
Biggest & Best Priced Gramercy 1 Bed * Irving Place * Elevator * Laundry
An exceptional opportunity awaits you in prime Gramercy Park. Located off of beautiful Irving place and 17th street in an immaculate pre-war building featuring an elevator, laundry room, and live-in super. Live conveniently close to Union Square Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Gramercy Park, excellent restaurants, bars, shops, and cafes. The apartment features a huge open living area with a large window. South facing unit! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge breakfast bar, pantry cabinet, dishwasher, and microwave. A sizeable king-size bedroom. Five closets total throughout this home and a marble-tiled bathroom.
Call or text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644
Features & Amenities
Featured
Elevator
Laundry In Building
Storage Facility
Cats Allowed
Dogs Allowed
Laundry
Subway
Dishwasher
Granite Kitchen
Hardwood
High Ceilings
Light
Marble Bath