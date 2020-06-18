All apartments in New York
Find more places like 135 E 34th St 150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
135 E 34th St 150
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

135 E 34th St 150

135 East 34th Street · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 150 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Huge Studio in Murray Hill NO FEE - Property Id: 270733

Large Brand New Corner Alcove Studio
Big enough to be a 1 bedroom with a wall partition
Gas and Electric included Pictures are of the actual unit (Only corner studio left in building) Lots of windows and light. Brand new unit.. Big double door closet. Breakfast bar, dishwasher, and new appliances. Doorman, fitness center, laundry in building. Only 1 block to the 6 train.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270733
Property Id 270733

(RLNE5815510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E 34th St 150 have any available units?
135 E 34th St 150 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 E 34th St 150 have?
Some of 135 E 34th St 150's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 E 34th St 150 currently offering any rent specials?
135 E 34th St 150 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E 34th St 150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 E 34th St 150 is pet friendly.
Does 135 E 34th St 150 offer parking?
No, 135 E 34th St 150 does not offer parking.
Does 135 E 34th St 150 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 E 34th St 150 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E 34th St 150 have a pool?
No, 135 E 34th St 150 does not have a pool.
Does 135 E 34th St 150 have accessible units?
No, 135 E 34th St 150 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 E 34th St 150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 E 34th St 150 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 135 E 34th St 150?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity