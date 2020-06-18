135 E 34th St 150

Amenities

Huge Studio in Murray Hill NO FEE



Large Brand New Corner Alcove Studio

Big enough to be a 1 bedroom with a wall partition

Gas and Electric included Pictures are of the actual unit (Only corner studio left in building) Lots of windows and light. Brand new unit.. Big double door closet. Breakfast bar, dishwasher, and new appliances. Doorman, fitness center, laundry in building. Only 1 block to the 6 train.

