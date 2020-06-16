All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

134 East 93rd Street

134 East 93rd Street · (917) 774-2800
Location

134 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12C · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
NEW TO MARKET!! NO FEE!! Best three-bedroom three-bathroom home with open city views in a top Carnegie Hill prewar-inspired condominium.

On a semi-private landing of this elegant Carnegie Hill condominium lies this immaculate high floor residence offering three true bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a corner living/dining room and a top-of-the-line open kitchen, with oversized picture windows providing open city views in three directions including a slice of Park Avenue to the West. There is exquisite attention to quality and detail throughout, with stained White Oak inlaid floors, the highest quality finishes and customized built-in cabinetry in each room, thoughtfully designed to maximize space, storage and comfort.

The kitchen has been finished with a Silestone quartz counter and subway tile backsplash and outfitted with contemporary stainless steel appliances to include a Samsung double-door refrigerator with Aqua Pure, a Bosch whisper-quiet dishwasher, a gas range with 4-burners and a grill, a microwave, an 18-bottle wine refrigerator and a garbage disposal.

The South-facing Master bedroom features a custom-built lacquered home office, custom-built wall-to-wall storage and two walk-in closets, fully customized as well. The en-suite windowed Master bath has Glassos crystalized glass counters and floors with marble diamond inlay, a double vanity and an oversized stall shower with multiple jets and stone bench. The additional two bedrooms each have their own full bathroom as well, beautifully finished with marble counters and porcelain tiles.

The entire home has been perfected with new crown and baseboard moldings, lacquered solid-core wooden doors, custom-made Italian wool window treatments and dimmable lighting throughout. There is through wall air conditioning, a laundry closet with a new washer and vented dryer and a deeded private storage bin in the basement which transfers with the apartment.

The Royal Carnegie is a top, full-service building and one of only a few condominiums in coveted Carnegie Hill. Built in 1990 with a prewar aesthetic that harmonizes gracefully with the prewar buildings which define the neighborhood, it offers its residents a full-time concierge, a full-time resident manager, a common furnished and landscaped terrace, a fitness room, storage and bicycle storage. The location doesn't get better, just blocks from Central Park, around the corner from the 92nd Street Y and surrounded by the city's finest museums, schools, shopping and dining. All major building improvements have already been completed in the past several years and pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 East 93rd Street have any available units?
134 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 134 East 93rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 East 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 East 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 134 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 134 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 134 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 134 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 134 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 East 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
