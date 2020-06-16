134 East 93rd Street

Amenities

NEW TO MARKET!! NO FEE!! Best three-bedroom three-bathroom home with open city views in a top Carnegie Hill prewar-inspired condominium.



On a semi-private landing of this elegant Carnegie Hill condominium lies this immaculate high floor residence offering three true bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a corner living/dining room and a top-of-the-line open kitchen, with oversized picture windows providing open city views in three directions including a slice of Park Avenue to the West. There is exquisite attention to quality and detail throughout, with stained White Oak inlaid floors, the highest quality finishes and customized built-in cabinetry in each room, thoughtfully designed to maximize space, storage and comfort.



The kitchen has been finished with a Silestone quartz counter and subway tile backsplash and outfitted with contemporary stainless steel appliances to include a Samsung double-door refrigerator with Aqua Pure, a Bosch whisper-quiet dishwasher, a gas range with 4-burners and a grill, a microwave, an 18-bottle wine refrigerator and a garbage disposal.



The South-facing Master bedroom features a custom-built lacquered home office, custom-built wall-to-wall storage and two walk-in closets, fully customized as well. The en-suite windowed Master bath has Glassos crystalized glass counters and floors with marble diamond inlay, a double vanity and an oversized stall shower with multiple jets and stone bench. The additional two bedrooms each have their own full bathroom as well, beautifully finished with marble counters and porcelain tiles.



The entire home has been perfected with new crown and baseboard moldings, lacquered solid-core wooden doors, custom-made Italian wool window treatments and dimmable lighting throughout. There is through wall air conditioning, a laundry closet with a new washer and vented dryer and a deeded private storage bin in the basement which transfers with the apartment.



The Royal Carnegie is a top, full-service building and one of only a few condominiums in coveted Carnegie Hill. Built in 1990 with a prewar aesthetic that harmonizes gracefully with the prewar buildings which define the neighborhood, it offers its residents a full-time concierge, a full-time resident manager, a common furnished and landscaped terrace, a fitness room, storage and bicycle storage. The location doesn't get better, just blocks from Central Park, around the corner from the 92nd Street Y and surrounded by the city's finest museums, schools, shopping and dining. All major building improvements have already been completed in the past several years and pets are welcomed.