133 West 80th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

133 West 80th Street

133 West 80th Street · (917) 468-1808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
bike storage
1 Bedroom on a quiet tree lined block in the Upper West Side. Minutes from Central Park and restaurants/ bars all along Amsterdam and Columbus. Close to trains (A, B and 1) and buses (downtown and cross town). Bike storage available in basement.The apartment faces north with great natural sunlight all day. It also faces a garden space so its very quite within the unit with no street noise. There is exposed brick all along the living room. Abundance of storage and shelving throughout the apartment, two air conditioners. Unit is very spacious, bedroom easily fits a queen size bed, dresser and work/desk station and living room easily fits all furniture plus space for another work/desk station if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 West 80th Street have any available units?
133 West 80th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 133 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 133 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 133 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 West 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 133 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 133 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 West 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 West 80th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 West 80th Street has units with air conditioning.
