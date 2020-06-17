133 West 80th Street

Amenities

1 Bedroom on a quiet tree lined block in the Upper West Side. Minutes from Central Park and restaurants/ bars all along Amsterdam and Columbus. Close to trains (A, B and 1) and buses (downtown and cross town). Bike storage available in basement.The apartment faces north with great natural sunlight all day. It also faces a garden space so its very quite within the unit with no street noise. There is exposed brick all along the living room. Abundance of storage and shelving throughout the apartment, two air conditioners. Unit is very spacious, bedroom easily fits a queen size bed, dresser and work/desk station and living room easily fits all furniture plus space for another work/desk station if needed.