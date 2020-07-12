Amenities

132 Perry Street is an exceptional two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a magnificent terrace with north, east and western exposures to enjoy the expansive city views. This apartment is located in an exclusive condominium loft building, situated in one of Manhattan's most sought-after locations, the charming and historic cobblestoned block between Washington and Greenwich Streets in the West Village - Perry Street.

The apartment has just been beautifully renovated with a stunning marble kitchen and top-of-the line appliances. There are four oversized casement windows with two exposures showcasing incredible views and a set of large glass French doors, which lead to the almost 1,800 sq. ft., terrace. The building has a part-time doorman on duty from 10:00 A.M. -6:00 P.M. during the week and a fantastic full-time superintendent. This eleven story, nine unit building was originally constructed in the nineteen hundreds and then developed and converted to a condominium nearly a hundred years later, while maintaining the original facade, hence the historical integrity of the neighborhood.

The lofts at 132 Perry are extremely rare offerings in the West Village. They are conveniently located less than two blocks from the Hudson River Park, the Whitney Museum, and many highly acclaimed restaurants and shops of this vibrant neighborhood, which offers an unparalleled living experience.

The apartment has washer and dryer.