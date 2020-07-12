All apartments in New York
132 Perry Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

132 Perry Street

132 Perry Street · (212) 317-3678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$10,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
132 Perry Street is an exceptional two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light and a magnificent terrace with north, east and western exposures to enjoy the expansive city views. This apartment is located in an exclusive condominium loft building, situated in one of Manhattan's most sought-after locations, the charming and historic cobblestoned block between Washington and Greenwich Streets in the West Village - Perry Street.
The apartment has just been beautifully renovated with a stunning marble kitchen and top-of-the line appliances. There are four oversized casement windows with two exposures showcasing incredible views and a set of large glass French doors, which lead to the almost 1,800 sq. ft., terrace. The building has a part-time doorman on duty from 10:00 A.M. -6:00 P.M. during the week and a fantastic full-time superintendent. This eleven story, nine unit building was originally constructed in the nineteen hundreds and then developed and converted to a condominium nearly a hundred years later, while maintaining the original facade, hence the historical integrity of the neighborhood.
The lofts at 132 Perry are extremely rare offerings in the West Village. They are conveniently located less than two blocks from the Hudson River Park, the Whitney Museum, and many highly acclaimed restaurants and shops of this vibrant neighborhood, which offers an unparalleled living experience.
The apartment has washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Perry Street have any available units?
132 Perry Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Perry Street have?
Some of 132 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 132 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 132 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
