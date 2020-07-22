132 E 35th St 16 A

Amenities
VERY SPACIOUS BRAND NEW 2 BDR, 24/7 DOORMAN - Property Id: 271507
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS (flex), JUST FINISHING GUT RENOVATION!
Great natural light.
King size bedrooms.
Very spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.,
Hardwood floors, Abundant closets
Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
Easy approval, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE PER REQUEST.
Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/132-e-35th-st-new-york-ny-unit-16-a/271507
Property Id 271507
(RLNE5953935)