132 E 35th St 16 A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

132 E 35th St 16 A

132 East 35th Street · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 16 A · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
valet service
VERY SPACIOUS BRAND NEW 2 BDR, 24/7 DOORMAN - Property Id: 271507

VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS (flex), JUST FINISHING GUT RENOVATION!
Great natural light.
King size bedrooms.
Very spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.,
Hardwood floors, Abundant closets

Full time doorman building, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room in house, Parking, Valet service.
Easy approval, VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE PER REQUEST.
Please contact me to schedule a showing, video of the apartment is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/132-e-35th-st-new-york-ny-unit-16-a/271507
Property Id 271507

(RLNE5953935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 E 35th St 16 A have any available units?
132 E 35th St 16 A has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 E 35th St 16 A have?
Some of 132 E 35th St 16 A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 E 35th St 16 A currently offering any rent specials?
132 E 35th St 16 A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 E 35th St 16 A pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 E 35th St 16 A is pet friendly.
Does 132 E 35th St 16 A offer parking?
Yes, 132 E 35th St 16 A offers parking.
Does 132 E 35th St 16 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 E 35th St 16 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 E 35th St 16 A have a pool?
No, 132 E 35th St 16 A does not have a pool.
Does 132 E 35th St 16 A have accessible units?
No, 132 E 35th St 16 A does not have accessible units.
Does 132 E 35th St 16 A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 E 35th St 16 A has units with dishwashers.
