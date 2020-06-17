All apartments in New York
1317 Third Avenue

1317 3rd Avenue · (212) 836-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2FL · Avail. now

$14,167

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
elevator
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
Incredible opportunity to grow your business or practice in this 2,000 SF full floor medical office available in an established Upper East Side medical building located at 1317 Third Avenue, between East 75th and 76th Streets.Adaptable to accommodate most professions and medical specialties, the space is currently configured as a dental office. The existing layout includes a spacious reception and waiting room, a private doctors consult, 5 operatories, a laboratory, 2 restrooms, and ample storage. Other features are east and west exposures with a huge, dramatic semicircular window in the existing waiting area, elevators that open directly onto the floor with an enhanced security system allowing access to tenant and visitors only, and dedicated HVAC allowing the tenant year-round full control of cooling and heating. The building is accessible 24/7 and offers a concierge/doorman 7:30 AM 8:00 PM Monday thru Friday and 10:00 AM 3:00 PM on Saturday, full-time maintenance and superintendent, on site management, and optional full cleaning and carting services provided for a monthly service charge. Electric is direct metered and Verizon Fios is available.1317 Third Avenue is easily accessible by public transportation via UES subway lines and bus routes and is within close proximity to several top medical facilities in New York including Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, The Hospital for Special Surgery, Mount Sinai Medical Center and NY Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Third Avenue have any available units?
1317 Third Avenue has a unit available for $14,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1317 Third Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, elevator, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1317 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 1317 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
