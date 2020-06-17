Amenities

Incredible opportunity to grow your business or practice in this 2,000 SF full floor medical office available in an established Upper East Side medical building located at 1317 Third Avenue, between East 75th and 76th Streets.Adaptable to accommodate most professions and medical specialties, the space is currently configured as a dental office. The existing layout includes a spacious reception and waiting room, a private doctors consult, 5 operatories, a laboratory, 2 restrooms, and ample storage. Other features are east and west exposures with a huge, dramatic semicircular window in the existing waiting area, elevators that open directly onto the floor with an enhanced security system allowing access to tenant and visitors only, and dedicated HVAC allowing the tenant year-round full control of cooling and heating. The building is accessible 24/7 and offers a concierge/doorman 7:30 AM 8:00 PM Monday thru Friday and 10:00 AM 3:00 PM on Saturday, full-time maintenance and superintendent, on site management, and optional full cleaning and carting services provided for a monthly service charge. Electric is direct metered and Verizon Fios is available.1317 Third Avenue is easily accessible by public transportation via UES subway lines and bus routes and is within close proximity to several top medical facilities in New York including Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, The Hospital for Special Surgery, Mount Sinai Medical Center and NY Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Hospitals.