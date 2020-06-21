1309 Lexington Ave D9

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated



Sun Kissed XL 3BR/2BA in a Doorman Bldg_UES - Property Id: 297374



Available Immediately~Upper East Side



****NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE****



Newly renovated 3BR/2BA, the apartment features a full open high end kitchen, marble & granite counter-tops, breakfast bar & panel appliances and a wet bar for entertaining. The apartment also features an in unit Washer/Dryer, herringbone floors and custom closets. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, an on-site garage, and laundry on every floor.



Conveniently located near the 4,5, and 6 subway lines, the building is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.



*Listed rent is the net effective rent based on a 12 month lease with 2 months free; Gross rent is $8999

