Home
/
New York, NY
/
1309 Lexington Ave D9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1309 Lexington Ave D9

1309 Lexington Avenue · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D9 · Avail. now

$7,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Sun Kissed XL 3BR/2BA in a Doorman Bldg_UES - Property Id: 297374

Available Immediately~Upper East Side

****NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE****

Newly renovated 3BR/2BA, the apartment features a full open high end kitchen, marble & granite counter-tops, breakfast bar & panel appliances and a wet bar for entertaining. The apartment also features an in unit Washer/Dryer, herringbone floors and custom closets. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, an on-site garage, and laundry on every floor.

Conveniently located near the 4,5, and 6 subway lines, the building is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.

*Listed rent is the net effective rent based on a 12 month lease with 2 months free; Gross rent is $8999
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297374
Property Id 297374

(RLNE5845078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have any available units?
1309 Lexington Ave D9 has a unit available for $7,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have?
Some of 1309 Lexington Ave D9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Lexington Ave D9 currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Lexington Ave D9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Lexington Ave D9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 does offer parking.
Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have a pool?
No, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have accessible units?
No, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Lexington Ave D9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Lexington Ave D9 has units with dishwashers.
