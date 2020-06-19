1302 Madison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Huge 3-bedroom Duplex home in the heart of Madison Avenue that feels like your own private Townhouse. Main level has a brand-new supersized eat in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, brand new gas stove, dishwasher, microwave range, cabinets, granite counter-top with breakfast bar option. Enjoy a natural light flow bursting thru the kitchen window above the sink, brand new one half bathroom. A massive sized living room with dining area that features a row of storage cabinets, custom lighting, decorative fireplace and over sized tilted windows with access to a newly updated terrace overlooking the iconic historical buildings of Madison Avenue.Upper level you will find three nice sized bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with an upgraded en-suite windowed bathroom, high ceilings and a huge fully customized walk in closet, additional two full bathrooms and lots of customized closet space. Upper level Hallway features a huge skylight window above, stacked washer/dryer and in wall ironing board. Newly installed features include central remote control air conditioning and Heating units, new floors, new lighting fixtures including brand new ceiling fans in every bedroom.these are just some of the unique neighborhood features that you will find at your doorsteps; Central Park, acclaimed 5 star dining and easy transportation services.