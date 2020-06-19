All apartments in New York
1302 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

1302 Madison Avenue

1302 Madison Avenue · (917) 528-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge 3-bedroom Duplex home in the heart of Madison Avenue that feels like your own private Townhouse. Main level has a brand-new supersized eat in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, brand new gas stove, dishwasher, microwave range, cabinets, granite counter-top with breakfast bar option. Enjoy a natural light flow bursting thru the kitchen window above the sink, brand new one half bathroom. A massive sized living room with dining area that features a row of storage cabinets, custom lighting, decorative fireplace and over sized tilted windows with access to a newly updated terrace overlooking the iconic historical buildings of Madison Avenue.Upper level you will find three nice sized bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with an upgraded en-suite windowed bathroom, high ceilings and a huge fully customized walk in closet, additional two full bathrooms and lots of customized closet space. Upper level Hallway features a huge skylight window above, stacked washer/dryer and in wall ironing board. Newly installed features include central remote control air conditioning and Heating units, new floors, new lighting fixtures including brand new ceiling fans in every bedroom.these are just some of the unique neighborhood features that you will find at your doorsteps; Central Park, acclaimed 5 star dining and easy transportation services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1302 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1302 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1302 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1302 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1302 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
