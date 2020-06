Amenities

Floorplan and virtual tour coming soon. Relish the privacy of a south facing landscaped garden while enjoying this rarely available and charming duplex townhouse outfitted with original details such as parquet floors, a beautifully carved wooden fireplace mantel and soaring ceilings. The south facing wall of windows creates a light filled parlor floor ideal for entertaining while enjoying the peace and views of your private back garden from the kitchen.Downstairs has many original details as well as a special master bedroom opening onto the back garden. Outfitted with many closets, the duplex is a flexible 2- 3 bedroom and has a separate entrance if needed.Available immediately.