130 east 31st street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

his gorgeous apartment features NEW hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, a large living room with crown and baseboard molding, north facing views, AC units built into each room, a open chef's kitchen with ample prep space, custom wood cabinets, double sink and full sized stainless steel appliances; the bedroom can easily accommodate a Queen sized bed with side table and also offers a large closet. The bathroom is decorated with imported Italian marble, and offers a full sized tub, vanity mirror and ventilation. The apartment has three large closets and heat and hot water are provided. No pets. No pets – Laundry in basement – Elevator – Crown Molding – Large closets – Queen Size Bedroom – Heat & Water Included The building itself is six years old, and has the charm of a classic brownstone with the amenities of modern construction. There is a roof deck, additional storage, laundry and security cameras installed along with an on site superintendent. The 6 train is 1.5 blocks away as well as great restaurants, bars and shopping.*