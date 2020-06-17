All apartments in New York
130 east 31st street

Location

130 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
his gorgeous apartment features NEW hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, a large living room with crown and baseboard molding, north facing views, AC units built into each room, a open chef's kitchen with ample prep space, custom wood cabinets, double sink and full sized stainless steel appliances; the bedroom can easily accommodate a Queen sized bed with side table and also offers a large closet. The bathroom is decorated with imported Italian marble, and offers a full sized tub, vanity mirror and ventilation. The apartment has three large closets and heat and hot water are provided. No pets. No pets – Laundry in basement – Elevator – Crown Molding – Large closets – Queen Size Bedroom – Heat & Water Included The building itself is six years old, and has the charm of a classic brownstone with the amenities of modern construction. There is a roof deck, additional storage, laundry and security cameras installed along with an on site superintendent. The 6 train is 1.5 blocks away as well as great restaurants, bars and shopping.*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 130 east 31st street have any available units?
130 east 31st street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 east 31st street have?
Some of 130 east 31st street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 east 31st street currently offering any rent specials?
130 east 31st street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 east 31st street pet-friendly?
No, 130 east 31st street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 east 31st street offer parking?
No, 130 east 31st street does not offer parking.
Does 130 east 31st street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 east 31st street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 east 31st street have a pool?
No, 130 east 31st street does not have a pool.
Does 130 east 31st street have accessible units?
No, 130 east 31st street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 east 31st street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 east 31st street does not have units with dishwashers.
