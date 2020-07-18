1290 First Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Lenox Hill!



Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Welcome to Lenox Row! This is a beautifully renovated two-bedroom in Lenox Hill. The apartment features a windowed kitchen and bathroom, premium stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and ample closet space.



Interior Features:



Full Sized Bedrooms

Large and Spacious Living Area

Ample Closet Space

Modern Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher



Located in one of the most vibrant places in Manhattan. Surrounded by eclectic top-rated restaurants, bars and cafes. Enjoy your weekend exploring the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and or Central Park. This building is complimented by easy access to public transportation. Look no further and make Lenox Row your new place to call home!



-Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 12 month lease.



