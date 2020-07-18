All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

1290 First Avenue

1290 1st Avenue · (718) 222-0211
Location

1290 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,917

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Lenox Hill!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Welcome to Lenox Row! This is a beautifully renovated two-bedroom in Lenox Hill. The apartment features a windowed kitchen and bathroom, premium stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and ample closet space.

Interior Features:

Full Sized Bedrooms
Large and Spacious Living Area
Ample Closet Space
Modern Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher

Located in one of the most vibrant places in Manhattan. Surrounded by eclectic top-rated restaurants, bars and cafes. Enjoy your weekend exploring the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and or Central Park. This building is complimented by easy access to public transportation. Look no further and make Lenox Row your new place to call home!

-Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 12 month lease.

Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 First Avenue have any available units?
1290 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,917 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 First Avenue have?
Some of 1290 First Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1290 First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1290 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1290 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1290 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1290 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1290 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1290 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1290 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
