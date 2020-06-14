Amenities

Enjoy downtown living in this Soho Loft Penthouse with a combined 7,000 SF+ of total indoor/outdoor living and entertaining space. Spanning the top two floors of the building with a 2,400 SF wraparound terrace off the living room, Penthouse A features 360 degree views and modern architectural details throughout.Enter the top floor from the key-locked elevator, into the grand living room surrounded by oversized windows, 13-foot ceilings, custom concrete flooring and a wood-burning fireplace. The open layout flows into a modern chef's kitchen featuring Val Cucine cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances including a Viking Stove, Thermador double oven, Sub Zero refrigerator and wine cooler. Off the kitchen is a separate media alcove with a dry bar and powder room. Surrounding the top floor is the expansive private terrace featuring incredible views perfect for entertaining or hosting dinner parties. There are endless possibilities to create a custom landscaped terrace.Descend the steel-and-wood floating staircase to the 11th floor towards the 4 private bedrooms and 3 full baths. At the heart, is the spacious master suite with open city views of the Empire State Building, a dressing room and huge walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath is outfitted with a frameless glass-enclosed double shower, double sinks and 6-foot Kohler tub. Two additional bedrooms, both generously-sized, share a full bath with terrazzo tile flooring and a Kohler cast iron tub. The fourth bedroom, easily transformable into a home office, features corner northeastern views and an additional bath.Formerly a light manufacturing building, 129 Lafayette Street was converted to a full-service condominium in 2004 and has been beautifully maintained with a high-ceilinged mahogany and stone lobby and additional outdoor space via a common roof deck. PHA is one of two penthouses added to the structure, and comes complete with central heating/air conditioning and additional storage in the building. Bordering Soho, Nolita, Little Italy, and Chinatown, the location has become a destination to some of downtown's best restaurants and lounges.Please note some of the photos have been virtually staged. Private viewings available for qualified parties with advanced notice.