Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

129 Lafayette Street

129 Lafayette Street · (212) 444-7872
Location

129 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PHA · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
lobby
Enjoy downtown living in this Soho Loft Penthouse with a combined 7,000 SF+ of total indoor/outdoor living and entertaining space. Spanning the top two floors of the building with a 2,400 SF wraparound terrace off the living room, Penthouse A features 360 degree views and modern architectural details throughout.Enter the top floor from the key-locked elevator, into the grand living room surrounded by oversized windows, 13-foot ceilings, custom concrete flooring and a wood-burning fireplace. The open layout flows into a modern chef's kitchen featuring Val Cucine cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances including a Viking Stove, Thermador double oven, Sub Zero refrigerator and wine cooler. Off the kitchen is a separate media alcove with a dry bar and powder room. Surrounding the top floor is the expansive private terrace featuring incredible views perfect for entertaining or hosting dinner parties. There are endless possibilities to create a custom landscaped terrace.Descend the steel-and-wood floating staircase to the 11th floor towards the 4 private bedrooms and 3 full baths. At the heart, is the spacious master suite with open city views of the Empire State Building, a dressing room and huge walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath is outfitted with a frameless glass-enclosed double shower, double sinks and 6-foot Kohler tub. Two additional bedrooms, both generously-sized, share a full bath with terrazzo tile flooring and a Kohler cast iron tub. The fourth bedroom, easily transformable into a home office, features corner northeastern views and an additional bath.Formerly a light manufacturing building, 129 Lafayette Street was converted to a full-service condominium in 2004 and has been beautifully maintained with a high-ceilinged mahogany and stone lobby and additional outdoor space via a common roof deck. PHA is one of two penthouses added to the structure, and comes complete with central heating/air conditioning and additional storage in the building. Bordering Soho, Nolita, Little Italy, and Chinatown, the location has become a destination to some of downtown's best restaurants and lounges.Please note some of the photos have been virtually staged. Private viewings available for qualified parties with advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Lafayette Street have any available units?
129 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 129 Lafayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 129 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 129 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
