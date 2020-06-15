All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

128 East 70th Street

128 East 70th Street · (917) 921-9873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Breathtaking Fully Renovated Old World Charm Townhouse Apartment.Rent this convertible two bedroom, two bathroom duplex apartment in a charming pre-war Townhouse with an outdoor garden in one of the most coveted neighborhoods. The top floor has high ceilings with moldings, two decorative fireplaces, huge windows, an over-sized living room, a gracious dining room, a newly renovated bathroom, and a brand new kitchen.The downstairs level has an entrance foyer, an office or a second bedroom, a newly renovated bathroom and the master bedroom. Must be seen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 East 70th Street have any available units?
128 East 70th Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 128 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 128 East 70th Street offer parking?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 East 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 East 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
