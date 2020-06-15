128 East 70th Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Breathtaking Fully Renovated Old World Charm Townhouse Apartment.Rent this convertible two bedroom, two bathroom duplex apartment in a charming pre-war Townhouse with an outdoor garden in one of the most coveted neighborhoods. The top floor has high ceilings with moldings, two decorative fireplaces, huge windows, an over-sized living room, a gracious dining room, a newly renovated bathroom, and a brand new kitchen.The downstairs level has an entrance foyer, an office or a second bedroom, a newly renovated bathroom and the master bedroom. Must be seen.