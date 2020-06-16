Amenities

127 WEST 136TH STREET #3SUNNY ONE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE RENTALCharming, one bedroom, one bathroom floor through apartment has beautifully restored original woodwork, exposed brick and 2 decorative fireplaces. This beautiful sunny unit also features hardwood floors, high ceilings and 3 oversized closets. Comfortably cook in your open kitchen with full size refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.This one-of-a-kind gem is nestled on beautiful tree lined street right in the middle of Central Harlem. Conveniently located one block away from the 2 / 3 Subway station and the Harlem Hospital. Just 2 blocks from the A / B / C Subway station and The City Colleg of NYC / St. Nicholas ParkLaundry in basement.High speed internet ready.Pets allowed with pet deposit.Storage AvailableHigh CeilingsExposed Brick2 Fireplaces (Decorative)3 large closets bond1610173