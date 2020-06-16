All apartments in New York
Find more places like 127 West 136th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
127 West 136th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

127 West 136th Street

127 West 136th Street · (917) 612-7933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
127 WEST 136TH STREET #3SUNNY ONE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE RENTALCharming, one bedroom, one bathroom floor through apartment has beautifully restored original woodwork, exposed brick and 2 decorative fireplaces. This beautiful sunny unit also features hardwood floors, high ceilings and 3 oversized closets. Comfortably cook in your open kitchen with full size refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.This one-of-a-kind gem is nestled on beautiful tree lined street right in the middle of Central Harlem. Conveniently located one block away from the 2 / 3 Subway station and the Harlem Hospital. Just 2 blocks from the A / B / C Subway station and The City Colleg of NYC / St. Nicholas ParkLaundry in basement.High speed internet ready.Pets allowed with pet deposit.Storage AvailableHigh CeilingsExposed Brick2 Fireplaces (Decorative)3 large closets bond1610173

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 West 136th Street have any available units?
127 West 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 West 136th Street have?
Some of 127 West 136th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 West 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 West 136th Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 127 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 West 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 127 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 127 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 West 136th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 West 136th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity