Impressive three-bedroom apartment is in close proximity to Columbia Presbyterian, A, C, and 1 trains. This cozy abode boasts an eat in kitchen, spacious living room, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet space in each bedroom. With Close by Supermarkets, fitness centers, restaurants, and much more you never have to go far, and if you do the express trains are a short walk away. Private outdoor roof access.