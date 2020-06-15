All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

125 West 21st Street

125 W 21st St · (917) 621-7900
Location

125 W 21st St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
internet access
This spacious, light-filled alcove studio convertible to a junior one bedroom with cherry wood floors, high ceilings, and an enormous wall of windows facing south is located in The Indigo Condominium on a quiet block in happening Chelsea! The luxury finishes throughout the apartment including a separate chef's kitchen feature Poggen Pohl cabinets with Cesar stone countertops & splashback, Viking appliances including 36" refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher as well as a built-in microwave and garbage disposal. The large designer marble bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Kohler fixtures, mirrored medicine cabinet, and is pre-wired for a flat-screen TV. The living/dining room has track lighting, smart wiring for high-speed internet. In addition, there are three (3) large double door closets, video intercom, and a vented washer/dryer in the apartment. The Indigo Condominium is a full-service boutique condo, located on West 21st Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, boasts a common roof deck with expansive city views, and an additional extra-large resident courtyard with a city oasis of plantings in the spring and summer on the second floor. The building's amazing staff includes full-time live-in super and 24-hour doorman. Minutes from Madison Square Park, the High-Line, incredible restaurants, multiple subway lines (1, F, M, PATH, C, E, N, Q, R, W) and your choice of grocery stores: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Eataly, Fairway and Westside Market, to name a few.,This spacious, light-filled alcove studio convertible to a junior one bedroom with cherry wood floors, high ceilings and an enormous wall of windows facing south is located in The Indigo Condominium on a quiet block in beautiful Chelsea.
The luxury finishes throughout the apartment including
a separate chef's kitchen features Poggen Pohl cabinets with Cesar stone countertops & splash back, Viking appliances including 36" refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher as well as a built-in microwave and garbage disposal. The large designer marble bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Kohler fixtures, mirrored medicine cabinet and is pre-wired for a flat screen TV. The living/dining room has track lighting, smart wiring for high-speed internet. In addition, there are three (3) large double door closets, video intercom and a vented washer/dryer in the apartment.
The Indigo Condominium offers a 24hr concierge, live-in Super, resident garden, furnished roof terrace. Conveniently located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, easy access to several subway lines, shops, Trader Joes, and tons of great restaurants for all different tastes. Please contact Zahra for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West 21st Street have any available units?
125 West 21st Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West 21st Street have?
Some of 125 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 125 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 125 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 125 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
