125 West 21st Street

This spacious, light-filled alcove studio convertible to a junior one bedroom with cherry wood floors, high ceilings, and an enormous wall of windows facing south is located in The Indigo Condominium on a quiet block in happening Chelsea! The luxury finishes throughout the apartment including a separate chef's kitchen feature Poggen Pohl cabinets with Cesar stone countertops & splashback, Viking appliances including 36" refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher as well as a built-in microwave and garbage disposal. The large designer marble bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Kohler fixtures, mirrored medicine cabinet, and is pre-wired for a flat-screen TV. The living/dining room has track lighting, smart wiring for high-speed internet. In addition, there are three (3) large double door closets, video intercom, and a vented washer/dryer in the apartment. The Indigo Condominium is a full-service boutique condo, located on West 21st Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, boasts a common roof deck with expansive city views, and an additional extra-large resident courtyard with a city oasis of plantings in the spring and summer on the second floor. The building's amazing staff includes full-time live-in super and 24-hour doorman. Minutes from Madison Square Park, the High-Line, incredible restaurants, multiple subway lines (1, F, M, PATH, C, E, N, Q, R, W) and your choice of grocery stores: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Eataly, Fairway and Westside Market, to name a few.,This spacious, light-filled alcove studio convertible to a junior one bedroom with cherry wood floors, high ceilings and an enormous wall of windows facing south is located in The Indigo Condominium on a quiet block in beautiful Chelsea.

a separate chef's kitchen features Poggen Pohl cabinets with Cesar stone countertops & splash back, Viking appliances including 36" refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher as well as a built-in microwave and garbage disposal. The large designer marble bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Kohler fixtures, mirrored medicine cabinet and is pre-wired for a flat screen TV. The living/dining room has track lighting, smart wiring for high-speed internet. In addition, there are three (3) large double door closets, video intercom and a vented washer/dryer in the apartment.

The Indigo Condominium offers a 24hr concierge, live-in Super, resident garden, furnished roof terrace. Conveniently located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, easy access to several subway lines, shops, Trader Joes, and tons of great restaurants for all different tastes. Please contact Zahra for a private showing.