All apartments in New York
Find more places like 125 East 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
125 East 93rd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:02 AM

125 East 93rd Street

125 East 93rd Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

125 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Presenting a lovely, fully renovated prewar one bedroom in prime Carnegie Hill off Park Avenue. There are large rooms, high, coffered ceilings, and good light from oversized windows throughout. This apartment was recently renovated, and it is very well planned with storage space. All appliances and bathroom fixtures are new, and the paint and floors are in mint condition. You will find the apartment exceedingly quiet, which is a wonderful benefit of its prewar construction. The windowed, eat-in kitchen boasts extensive storage space, with room for large platters, pots and pans, and minor appliances. The large master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed and boasts two closets. There are additional hallway closets outside the bedroom and bath. In addition, long-term storage and laundry are available in the basement. 125 East 93rd Street is an elegant pre-war co-operative with a super-in-residence. The beautiful lobby leads to an elevator to take you to your floor, with only one other neighbor on the landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 East 93rd Street have any available units?
125 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 125 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 East 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 East 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 East 93rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity