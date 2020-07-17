Amenities

Presenting a lovely, fully renovated prewar one bedroom in prime Carnegie Hill off Park Avenue. There are large rooms, high, coffered ceilings, and good light from oversized windows throughout. This apartment was recently renovated, and it is very well planned with storage space. All appliances and bathroom fixtures are new, and the paint and floors are in mint condition. You will find the apartment exceedingly quiet, which is a wonderful benefit of its prewar construction. The windowed, eat-in kitchen boasts extensive storage space, with room for large platters, pots and pans, and minor appliances. The large master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed and boasts two closets. There are additional hallway closets outside the bedroom and bath. In addition, long-term storage and laundry are available in the basement. 125 East 93rd Street is an elegant pre-war co-operative with a super-in-residence. The beautiful lobby leads to an elevator to take you to your floor, with only one other neighbor on the landing.