All apartments in New York
Find more places like 125 East 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
125 East 87th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

125 East 87th Street

125 East 87th Street · (212) 317-7845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16C · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
This is a unique apartment featuring 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Completely renovated, this huge apartment comes with 3 large terraces. Corner unit with excellent light and triple exposure - South, East and North. Magnificent, open kitchen with island-counter has professional grade, stainless steel appliances. White, stone counter tops, large stainless steel basin sink, window and access to one of the terraces from the kitchen area.

Apartment features full size washer and dryer units and dark-stained herringbone wood floors throughout. Great closet space, including a walk-in and much more. Individually controlled A/C units with thermostat are located in each room. This is a conveniently located building with 24Hr doorman, live-in resident manager, laundry. Pet friendly. Only minutes to Central Park and one block from the subway and restaurants. Call now for a private showing. VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 East 87th Street have any available units?
125 East 87th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 East 87th Street have?
Some of 125 East 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 East 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 125 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 125 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 East 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 125 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 East 87th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity