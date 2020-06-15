125 East 87th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

This is a unique apartment featuring 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Completely renovated, this huge apartment comes with 3 large terraces. Corner unit with excellent light and triple exposure - South, East and North. Magnificent, open kitchen with island-counter has professional grade, stainless steel appliances. White, stone counter tops, large stainless steel basin sink, window and access to one of the terraces from the kitchen area.



Apartment features full size washer and dryer units and dark-stained herringbone wood floors throughout. Great closet space, including a walk-in and much more. Individually controlled A/C units with thermostat are located in each room. This is a conveniently located building with 24Hr doorman, live-in resident manager, laundry. Pet friendly. Only minutes to Central Park and one block from the subway and restaurants. Call now for a private showing. VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: