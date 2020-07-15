125 E 4th St

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of the East Village, this unique two bedroom full of character and charm! Enjoy cooking in the windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, countertop space, and a dishwasher. The king-sized master bedroom contains a thoughtfully-designed modular storage wall custom built for the space. This bright and quiet split layout two-bedroom home includes southern and eastern exposures, high original tin ceilings, French doors and warm hardwood floors throughout. Please note, the coop does not accept any applicants with guarantors.



Ideally located minutes from subways (F/M, 6, and N/R/W trains), NYU, Whole Foods, Astor Place and all this top neighborhood's restaurants and nightlife, this boutique coop has a live-in porter, laundry room, courtyard, and bike and storage available via a waiting list.



**Also available fully furnished!