Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

125 E 4th St

125 East 4th Street · (305) 586-5711
Location

125 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Nestled in the heart of the East Village, this unique two bedroom full of character and charm! Enjoy cooking in the windowed kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, countertop space, and a dishwasher. The king-sized master bedroom contains a thoughtfully-designed modular storage wall custom built for the space. This bright and quiet split layout two-bedroom home includes southern and eastern exposures, high original tin ceilings, French doors and warm hardwood floors throughout. Please note, the coop does not accept any applicants with guarantors.

Ideally located minutes from subways (F/M, 6, and N/R/W trains), NYU, Whole Foods, Astor Place and all this top neighborhood's restaurants and nightlife, this boutique coop has a live-in porter, laundry room, courtyard, and bike and storage available via a waiting list.

**Also available fully furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

