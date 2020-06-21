All apartments in New York
125 E 30TH

125 East 30th Street · (917) 346-6775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment features a new stainless steel kitchen with range oven/stove, marble counter tops, and intelligently designed space efficient cabinets, a newly renovated tile bathroom with extra deep soaking tub that you'd actually want to take a bath in, brand new genuine strip hardwood floors, beautiful white exposed brick accent wall with deco fireplace, 1 large closet, high ceilings, and good closet space. Clean, basic, comfortable. Extremely low utility cost, and a better value than anything you're likely to find in the neighborhood.*PETS ALLOWED. Case by case.*Well managed and impeccably maintained. *Steps to transportation Subway 4.5.6Please email me for private showing: ghanes@livingny.com livingny95454

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E 30TH have any available units?
125 E 30TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 E 30TH have?
Some of 125 E 30TH's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E 30TH currently offering any rent specials?
125 E 30TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E 30TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 E 30TH is pet friendly.
Does 125 E 30TH offer parking?
No, 125 E 30TH does not offer parking.
Does 125 E 30TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 E 30TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E 30TH have a pool?
No, 125 E 30TH does not have a pool.
Does 125 E 30TH have accessible units?
No, 125 E 30TH does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E 30TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 E 30TH does not have units with dishwashers.
