125 E 30TH

Amenities
Apartment features a new stainless steel kitchen with range oven/stove, marble counter tops, and intelligently designed space efficient cabinets, a newly renovated tile bathroom with extra deep soaking tub that you'd actually want to take a bath in, brand new genuine strip hardwood floors, beautiful white exposed brick accent wall with deco fireplace, 1 large closet, high ceilings, and good closet space. Clean, basic, comfortable. Extremely low utility cost, and a better value than anything you're likely to find in the neighborhood.*PETS ALLOWED. Case by case.*Well managed and impeccably maintained. *Steps to transportation Subway 4.5.6Please email me for private showing: ghanes@livingny.com livingny95454