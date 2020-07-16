125 Church Street

Amenities

This three-bedroom, two-bath TriBeCa apartment offers the ultimate Downtown lifestyle. 1653 square feet, the home features original hardwood floors, a brick accent wall painted white, high ceilings, crown moldings and walk-in closets. Oversized windows facing south and west provide generous sunlight throughout.Designed for gracious entertaining, the open kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters and breakfast bar and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances package complete with microwave and dishwasher. The two bathrooms feature marble-topped vanities and classic hexagonal floor tiles.The three bedrooms are spacious, and the master includes a private dressing area that leads to an en-suite bath outfitted with a separate walk-in shower and bathtub.Amenities include a full-time doorman and laundry facilities for residents. Situated near scenic Hudson River Park and the finest in shopping and dining, including the landmark Oculus/Westfield World Trade Center, Whole Foods, Mr. Chow and Bubby's. Convenient to all major subway lines, 125 Church puts the entire city at your doorstep.For your chance to make this spectacular apartment your next home, call me today to see this apartment.