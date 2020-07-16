All apartments in New York
125 Church Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:29 PM

125 Church Street

125 Church Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Church Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$6,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
This three-bedroom, two-bath TriBeCa apartment offers the ultimate Downtown lifestyle. 1653 square feet, the home features original hardwood floors, a brick accent wall painted white, high ceilings, crown moldings and walk-in closets. Oversized windows facing south and west provide generous sunlight throughout.Designed for gracious entertaining, the open kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counters and breakfast bar and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances package complete with microwave and dishwasher. The two bathrooms feature marble-topped vanities and classic hexagonal floor tiles.The three bedrooms are spacious, and the master includes a private dressing area that leads to an en-suite bath outfitted with a separate walk-in shower and bathtub.Amenities include a full-time doorman and laundry facilities for residents. Situated near scenic Hudson River Park and the finest in shopping and dining, including the landmark Oculus/Westfield World Trade Center, Whole Foods, Mr. Chow and Bubby's. Convenient to all major subway lines, 125 Church puts the entire city at your doorstep.For your chance to make this spectacular apartment your next home, call me today to see this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Church Street have any available units?
125 Church Street has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Church Street have?
Some of 125 Church Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 Church Street offer parking?
No, 125 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Church Street have a pool?
No, 125 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
