Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

125 4th ave

125 4th Avenue · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $4650 · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
PERFECTION!BEAUTY NEW 2BR/GYM/TERRACE ELEVATOR - Property Id: 108927

PERFECTION!BEAUTY NEW 2BR/WASHER AND DRYER/GYM/TERRACE ELEVATOR BLDGFantastic new fully renovated 5th floor 2 bedroom apartment with massive private balcony overlooking Union Square. Unit features include extra high ceilings, great natural light, 2 queen sized bedrooms, washer & dryer, immaculate finishes throughout & a gorgeous kitchen with Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters, Kohler faucets, stainless steel appliances, & subway tile.

True North Union Square is a pet firendly elevator building in an unbeatable location. Features include complimentary high speed WiFi, package room, roof deck, gym, bike storage, laundry room & friendly live-in super. Lessees also receive a generously discounted membership to New York Health & Racquet Club.
Photos and floor plans are of a representative unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108927
Property Id 108927

(RLNE5843509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 4th ave have any available units?
125 4th ave has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 4th ave have?
Some of 125 4th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 4th ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 4th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 4th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 4th ave is pet friendly.
Does 125 4th ave offer parking?
No, 125 4th ave does not offer parking.
Does 125 4th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 4th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 4th ave have a pool?
No, 125 4th ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 4th ave have accessible units?
No, 125 4th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 4th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 4th ave has units with dishwashers.
