125 4th ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

PERFECTION!BEAUTY NEW 2BR/GYM/TERRACE ELEVATOR - Property Id: 108927



PERFECTION!BEAUTY NEW 2BR/WASHER AND DRYER/GYM/TERRACE ELEVATOR BLDGFantastic new fully renovated 5th floor 2 bedroom apartment with massive private balcony overlooking Union Square. Unit features include extra high ceilings, great natural light, 2 queen sized bedrooms, washer & dryer, immaculate finishes throughout & a gorgeous kitchen with Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters, Kohler faucets, stainless steel appliances, & subway tile.



True North Union Square is a pet firendly elevator building in an unbeatable location. Features include complimentary high speed WiFi, package room, roof deck, gym, bike storage, laundry room & friendly live-in super. Lessees also receive a generously discounted membership to New York Health & Racquet Club.

Photos and floor plans are of a representative unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108927

Property Id 108927



(RLNE5843509)