124 East 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this wonderful 1BR apartment with great loft and terrace located in the heart of Nomad! Separate gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops plus stainless steel appliances! Queen size bedroom. Spacious closets. Grand living room with fireplace. Extra high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. $3,695.00 is the net effective rent based on $4,031.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Extra High Ceilings,Great Closets,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Skylight,Spacious Living Room,Sun-Filled Apartment