124 East 27th Street
124 East 27th Street

124 East 27th Street · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Enjoy this wonderful 1BR apartment with great loft and terrace located in the heart of Nomad! Separate gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops plus stainless steel appliances! Queen size bedroom. Spacious closets. Grand living room with fireplace. Extra high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. $3,695.00 is the net effective rent based on $4,031.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Extra High Ceilings,Great Closets,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Skylight,Spacious Living Room,Sun-Filled Apartment

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 124 East 27th Street have any available units?
124 East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 East 27th Street have?
Some of 124 East 27th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 East 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 124 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 124 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 East 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
