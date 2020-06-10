124 EAST 24TH STREET

Amenities

No Fee 1 Bedroom Elevator & Laundry in prime Gramercy offers tons of old world charm with a modern flare. Nestled in a well maintained pre war elevator building with a live in super. Apartment features over 800 sq ft of living space, modern separate kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. A massive queen size bedroom with great closet space, classic hardwood floors and built in wall book shelves. Phenomenal location just a stone's throw away from Flatiron District, Madison Square Park. Call, text or email Gisela today and schedule an appointment for a showing.