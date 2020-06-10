All apartments in New York
124 EAST 24TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

124 EAST 24TH STREET

124 East 24th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
No Fee 1 Bedroom  Elevator & Laundry in prime Gramercy offers tons of old world charm with a modern flare. Nestled in a well maintained pre war elevator building with a live in super. Apartment features over 800 sq ft of living space, modern separate kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. A massive queen size bedroom with great closet space, classic hardwood floors and built in wall book shelves. Phenomenal location just a stone's throw away from Flatiron District, Madison Square Park.  Call, text or email Gisela today and schedule an appointment for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have any available units?
124 EAST 24TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have?
Some of 124 EAST 24TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 EAST 24TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
124 EAST 24TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 EAST 24TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 124 EAST 24TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET offer parking?
No, 124 EAST 24TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 EAST 24TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have a pool?
No, 124 EAST 24TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 124 EAST 24TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 124 EAST 24TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 EAST 24TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
