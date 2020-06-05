All apartments in New York
Find more places like 123 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
123 Washington Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 PM

123 Washington Street

123 Washington Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 Washington Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33-B · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
internet access
media room
The W New York Downtown Hotel and Residences is a 57-story luxury tower that rises 630 feet over Tribeca in lower Manhattan. It is located at 123 Washington Street at the corner of the World Trade Center Memorial, just one block from the new Freedom Tower. Offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath with unobstructed NYC views. Amenities include ebonized maple hardwood floors; interior solid-core painted wood doors with Omnia lever hardware. Every residence includes sliding pocket doors and individual thermostatic control in each room.W New York Downtown residents also have access to the building's state-of-the-art fitness facility; W's signature Whatever/Whenever service, preferred dining reservations, seating and in-residence dining at the hotel's signature BLT Bar. Additionally, residents will have exclusive access to a digital lounge with large flat screens, video game systems and wireless Internet, a media screening room, cafe, gym and a private residents-only rooftop terrace overlooking New York City.Multimedia outlets are located throughout, with the option of cable television and telephone or Verizon FiOS fiber optic services. Washer/dryers are present in each residence. In addition to its fabulous location, the W Downtown Hotel & Residences is within blocks of almost every major subway line in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Washington Street have any available units?
123 Washington Street has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Washington Street have?
Some of 123 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 123 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 123 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 123 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity