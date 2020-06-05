Amenities

The W New York Downtown Hotel and Residences is a 57-story luxury tower that rises 630 feet over Tribeca in lower Manhattan. It is located at 123 Washington Street at the corner of the World Trade Center Memorial, just one block from the new Freedom Tower. Offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath with unobstructed NYC views. Amenities include ebonized maple hardwood floors; interior solid-core painted wood doors with Omnia lever hardware. Every residence includes sliding pocket doors and individual thermostatic control in each room.W New York Downtown residents also have access to the building's state-of-the-art fitness facility; W's signature Whatever/Whenever service, preferred dining reservations, seating and in-residence dining at the hotel's signature BLT Bar. Additionally, residents will have exclusive access to a digital lounge with large flat screens, video game systems and wireless Internet, a media screening room, cafe, gym and a private residents-only rooftop terrace overlooking New York City.Multimedia outlets are located throughout, with the option of cable television and telephone or Verizon FiOS fiber optic services. Washer/dryers are present in each residence. In addition to its fabulous location, the W Downtown Hotel & Residences is within blocks of almost every major subway line in the city.