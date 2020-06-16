All apartments in New York
Find more places like 123 Baxter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
123 Baxter Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

123 Baxter Street

123 Baxter Street · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

123 Baxter Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
lobby
NO Fee!

CityQuiet soundproof windows are installed throughout the apartment.

Expansive Conv 3 | 2 Bath Residence with Two Private Outdoor Spaces in Little Italy!
This 1521 SF apartment can be converted into a 3 bedroom, features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, two Miele ovens, granite countertops, dishwasher, coffee station, five-burner stove and LG refrigerator with LCD/HDTV system. The apartment has north/west/south exposure, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air, a pantry, generous closet space and in unit washer and dryer. The separate dining area (or convertible third bedroom) extends out onto a north-facing terrace. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet, a private balcony and a master bathroom with a deep Jacuzzi and a separate custom rain shower.
Nestled at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy and Chinatown, 123 Baxter Street is a boutique, full-service, 23-unit condominium with a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking garage with access through the lobby, gym and resident roof deck. On a quiet side street, this condo is central to downtown shopping, dining and nightlife. Subways N/Q/R/6/J/Z are only two blocks away and B/D just 5 blocks away.
Call today to schedule a private viewing!
You will love Little Italy lifestyle!,NO Fee!
Expansive Conv 3 | 2 Bath Residence with Two Private Outdoor Spaces in Little Italy!
This 1521 SF apartment can be converted into a 3 bedroom, features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, two Miele ovens, granite countertops, dishwasher, coffee station, five-burner stove and LG refrigerator with LCD/HDTV system. The apartment has north/west/south exposure, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air, a pantry, generous closet space and in unit washer and dryer. The separate dining area (or convertible third bedroom) extends out onto a north-facing terrace. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet, a private balcony and a master bathroom with a deep Jacuzzi and a separate custom rain shower.
Nestled at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy and Chinatown, 123 Baxter Street is a boutique, full-service, 23-unit condominium with a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking garage with access through the lobby, gym and resident roof deck. On a quiet side street, this condo is central to downtown shopping, dining and nightlife. Subways N/Q/R/6/J/Z are only two blocks away and B/D just 5 blocks away.
Call today to schedule a private viewing!
You will love Little Italy lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Baxter Street have any available units?
123 Baxter Street has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Baxter Street have?
Some of 123 Baxter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Baxter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Baxter Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Baxter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 Baxter Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Baxter Street does offer parking.
Does 123 Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Baxter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Baxter Street have a pool?
No, 123 Baxter Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Baxter Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 123 Baxter Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity