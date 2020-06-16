Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage lobby

NO Fee!



CityQuiet soundproof windows are installed throughout the apartment.



Expansive Conv 3 | 2 Bath Residence with Two Private Outdoor Spaces in Little Italy!

This 1521 SF apartment can be converted into a 3 bedroom, features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, two Miele ovens, granite countertops, dishwasher, coffee station, five-burner stove and LG refrigerator with LCD/HDTV system. The apartment has north/west/south exposure, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air, a pantry, generous closet space and in unit washer and dryer. The separate dining area (or convertible third bedroom) extends out onto a north-facing terrace. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet, a private balcony and a master bathroom with a deep Jacuzzi and a separate custom rain shower.

Nestled at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy and Chinatown, 123 Baxter Street is a boutique, full-service, 23-unit condominium with a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking garage with access through the lobby, gym and resident roof deck. On a quiet side street, this condo is central to downtown shopping, dining and nightlife. Subways N/Q/R/6/J/Z are only two blocks away and B/D just 5 blocks away.

Call today to schedule a private viewing!

You will love Little Italy lifestyle!,NO Fee!

Expansive Conv 3 | 2 Bath Residence with Two Private Outdoor Spaces in Little Italy!

This 1521 SF apartment can be converted into a 3 bedroom, features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, two Miele ovens, granite countertops, dishwasher, coffee station, five-burner stove and LG refrigerator with LCD/HDTV system. The apartment has north/west/south exposure, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air, a pantry, generous closet space and in unit washer and dryer. The separate dining area (or convertible third bedroom) extends out onto a north-facing terrace. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet, a private balcony and a master bathroom with a deep Jacuzzi and a separate custom rain shower.

Nestled at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy and Chinatown, 123 Baxter Street is a boutique, full-service, 23-unit condominium with a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking garage with access through the lobby, gym and resident roof deck. On a quiet side street, this condo is central to downtown shopping, dining and nightlife. Subways N/Q/R/6/J/Z are only two blocks away and B/D just 5 blocks away.

Call today to schedule a private viewing!

You will love Little Italy lifestyle!