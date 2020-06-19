Amenities

123 Bank Street was originally built in 1930. It is a newly redeveloped luxury loft building. It is located in the heart of the West Village. It features brand new common areas, communal garden, new elevator, and new laundry room.The neighborhood is host to the famous Meat Packing district, the new Whitney museum, fine dining restaurants, cafes, eateries, boutique shopping, major retail, bars, night clubs, the highline, and parks.The unit is a massive southern facing junior loft. It features a large sleep loft, double closet with added loft storage, modern stainless steel kitchen, subway tiled bath, double southern exposure, soaring high ceilings, gushing natural light, and hardwood floors. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $3,387 per month.This is an exceptional unit! Urbane1209