Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

123 Bank Street

123 Bank Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
123 Bank Street was originally built in 1930. It is a newly redeveloped luxury loft building. It is located in the heart of the West Village. It features brand new common areas, communal garden, new elevator, and new laundry room.The neighborhood is host to the famous Meat Packing district, the new Whitney museum, fine dining restaurants, cafes, eateries, boutique shopping, major retail, bars, night clubs, the highline, and parks.The unit is a massive southern facing junior loft. It features a large sleep loft, double closet with added loft storage, modern stainless steel kitchen, subway tiled bath, double southern exposure, soaring high ceilings, gushing natural light, and hardwood floors. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $3,387 per month.This is an exceptional unit! Urbane1209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Bank Street have any available units?
123 Bank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Bank Street have?
Some of 123 Bank Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 123 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 123 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Bank Street has units with dishwashers.
