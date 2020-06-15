All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1212 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1212 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

1212 Fifth Avenue

1212 5th Avenue · (212) 848-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1212 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
lobby
media room
TURNKEY FIFTH AVENUE CONDO FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END DESIGNER FURNITURE - HOME MADE FOR MODERN LIVING Move-in ready, this pristine condominium at the much sought after 1212 Fifth Avenue, is available for rent for the first time. Located on the 15th floor, the highest in the 1-bedroom line, the home is airy and bright allowing light to pour in from three exposures. Upon entering you will discover an open, modern layout with gracious prewar sensibility. Spacious living & dining area, generously sized bedroom, windowed kitchen featuring Italian custom cabinets and Caesarstone countertops, Bianco Dolomiti marble bathroom and solid oak flooring throughout, are all work of the award-winning interior design firm of S. Russell Groves. Other exquisite features are: ample closet space, custom light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, retractable solar shades, Bertazzoni and Miele appliances (incl. W/D), new casement windows as well as central AC with zoned thermostats in every room. Located on Central Park, along Museum Mile, 15C is a perfect City home made for modern-day living. 1212 Fifth Avenue, a distinguished example of pre-war architecture, was designed by the Blum brothers in 1925. Comprehensively and meticulously renovated in 2011, the condominium prides itself on being the first classic prewar building in New York City to receive LEED Gold certification for green efficiency and sustainability. It is a full-service building with 24-h attended lobby, concierge, resident manager, cold storage, and bicycle room availability. Additional amenities include a beautifully designed residents' lounge, playroom, and state-of-the-art 2600 SF fitness facility with Pilates room. 1212 Fifth Avenue has a health club partnership with 1214 Fifth Avenue. Private membership including a 60' heated indoor pool, outdoor terrace, screening room and entertainment lounge is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
1212 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 1212 Fifth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1212 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1212 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1212 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1212 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1212 Fifth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity