TURNKEY FIFTH AVENUE CONDO FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END DESIGNER FURNITURE - HOME MADE FOR MODERN LIVING Move-in ready, this pristine condominium at the much sought after 1212 Fifth Avenue, is available for rent for the first time. Located on the 15th floor, the highest in the 1-bedroom line, the home is airy and bright allowing light to pour in from three exposures. Upon entering you will discover an open, modern layout with gracious prewar sensibility. Spacious living & dining area, generously sized bedroom, windowed kitchen featuring Italian custom cabinets and Caesarstone countertops, Bianco Dolomiti marble bathroom and solid oak flooring throughout, are all work of the award-winning interior design firm of S. Russell Groves. Other exquisite features are: ample closet space, custom light fixtures, recessed LED lighting, retractable solar shades, Bertazzoni and Miele appliances (incl. W/D), new casement windows as well as central AC with zoned thermostats in every room. Located on Central Park, along Museum Mile, 15C is a perfect City home made for modern-day living. 1212 Fifth Avenue, a distinguished example of pre-war architecture, was designed by the Blum brothers in 1925. Comprehensively and meticulously renovated in 2011, the condominium prides itself on being the first classic prewar building in New York City to receive LEED Gold certification for green efficiency and sustainability. It is a full-service building with 24-h attended lobby, concierge, resident manager, cold storage, and bicycle room availability. Additional amenities include a beautifully designed residents' lounge, playroom, and state-of-the-art 2600 SF fitness facility with Pilates room. 1212 Fifth Avenue has a health club partnership with 1214 Fifth Avenue. Private membership including a 60' heated indoor pool, outdoor terrace, screening room and entertainment lounge is available.