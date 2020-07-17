All apartments in New York
121 Seaman Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

121 Seaman Avenue

121 Seaman Avenue · (917) 435-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 121 Seaman Avenue, located on a prime tree-lined street in Inwood.

This spacious one-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout.

The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a microwave.

The bedroom can accommodate a large bed and furniture.

Conveniently located near public transportation, Inwood Hill Park, weekly farmers market, shopping, supermarkets, Starbucks, tons of bars & restaurants, and all Inwood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Seaman Avenue have any available units?
121 Seaman Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Seaman Avenue have?
Some of 121 Seaman Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Seaman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Seaman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Seaman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 Seaman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 Seaman Avenue offer parking?
No, 121 Seaman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 121 Seaman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Seaman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Seaman Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 Seaman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 Seaman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Seaman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Seaman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Seaman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
