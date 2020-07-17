Amenities

Welcome to 121 Seaman Avenue, located on a prime tree-lined street in Inwood.



This spacious one-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout.



The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a microwave.



The bedroom can accommodate a large bed and furniture.



Conveniently located near public transportation, Inwood Hill Park, weekly farmers market, shopping, supermarkets, Starbucks, tons of bars & restaurants, and all Inwood has to offer.