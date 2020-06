Amenities

Very Spacious one bedroom with 1.5 baths in a luxury boutique doorman building. No Walls Allowed. This apartment boasts beautiful original prewar detail high beam ceilings. Multiple closets throughout the apartment, large foyer entry to apartment. A spacious living room and queen sized bedroom, walk-in closets and a marble bathroom. Along with the 24 hour doorman, the building also includes a laundry room and live in super . 1 block to 6 Train located in fantastic Nomad/ kips bay this apartment is an absolute steal.