Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage

**West 86th/Columbus** ____ ELEGANT Elevator 1BR with HIGH CEILINGS. Kitchen has been recently updated with stainless steel appliances. Please note that photos are of the same line a few floors up. One block from CENTRAL PARK and 86th Street trains. Contact MD for immediate viewings.