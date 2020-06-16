All apartments in New York
120 Vermilyea Avenue

120 Vermilyea Avenue · (347) 366-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Vermilyea Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Come home to this beautiful 2-bedroom room apartment located in the Inwood area. Each bedroom can fit a queen/king size bed comfortably. This beautifully renovated unit features hardwood floors, ample amount of closet space, and tons of sunlight. This unit also offers an open kitchen layout with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, a built-in microwave, and dishwasher.This building is located within the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan. Building is nicely kept with on-site maintenance team. Its best known for the popular cultural attraction and the Cloisters in Fort Tyron Park. The Inwood neighborhood provides its residents with easy accessibility to local schools, shops and restaurants all within walking distance of one's doorstep. Residents can especially enjoy the numerous parks nearby, including Inwood Hill Park, Fort Tyron Park and Isham Park. Building is conveniently located near 1 and A train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have any available units?
120 Vermilyea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have?
Some of 120 Vermilyea Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Vermilyea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 Vermilyea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Vermilyea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 Vermilyea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue offer parking?
No, 120 Vermilyea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Vermilyea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 Vermilyea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 Vermilyea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Vermilyea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Vermilyea Avenue has units with dishwashers.
