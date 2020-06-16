120 Vermilyea Avenue

Amenities

Come home to this beautiful 2-bedroom room apartment located in the Inwood area. Each bedroom can fit a queen/king size bed comfortably. This beautifully renovated unit features hardwood floors, ample amount of closet space, and tons of sunlight. This unit also offers an open kitchen layout with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, a built-in microwave, and dishwasher.This building is located within the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan. Building is nicely kept with on-site maintenance team. Its best known for the popular cultural attraction and the Cloisters in Fort Tyron Park. The Inwood neighborhood provides its residents with easy accessibility to local schools, shops and restaurants all within walking distance of one's doorstep. Residents can especially enjoy the numerous parks nearby, including Inwood Hill Park, Fort Tyron Park and Isham Park. Building is conveniently located near 1 and A train.